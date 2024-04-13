Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Futu by 11,970.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after buying an additional 1,266,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 4,000.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 991,074 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,858,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at about $25,264,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at about $22,823,000.

Futu stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. Futu has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.77% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Futu will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

