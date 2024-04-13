FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 19,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 22,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

FVCBankcorp Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $182.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 29,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $369,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FVCBankcorp news, insider William G. Byers sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $53,578.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 29,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $369,880.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,406 shares of company stock valued at $988,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

