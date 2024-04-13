G2 Capital Management LLC OH Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Chevron Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $158.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.