Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY remained flat at $8.67 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

