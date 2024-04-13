GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 799,989 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,103,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 656,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 398,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.