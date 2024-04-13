GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at UBS Group

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

GCMG stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 76.61% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1,563.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 19.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

