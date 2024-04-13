GE Vernova’s (GEV) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

NYSE:GEV opened at $134.00 on Friday. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GE Vernova stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova is an energy company which includes Power, Wind and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services and Financial Services. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.