Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $304.41

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $304.41 and traded as low as $294.75. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $298.16, with a volume of 766 shares.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.35 and its 200-day moving average is $303.85.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

