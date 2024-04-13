George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$201.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get George Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WN

George Weston Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$175.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$178.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$166.62. The firm has a market cap of C$23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$144.41 and a 1 year high of C$187.93.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of C$14.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 11.876494 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other George Weston news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$183.27, for a total value of C$422,079.10. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,008 shares of company stock worth $24,350,724. 58.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.