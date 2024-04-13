Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

GOODN stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.