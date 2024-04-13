Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
GOODN stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.
About Gladstone Commercial
