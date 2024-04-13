Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0466 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -193.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.5 %

LAND stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.