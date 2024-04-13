Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Trading Down 0.3%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 93,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 80,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Global X Hydrogen ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Hydrogen ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYDR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 285.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 212.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.