Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $61.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,076. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $815.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

