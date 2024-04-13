Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Holdings Decreased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $83,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,741,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Globant by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Globant by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in Globant by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 362,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.59.

Globant Trading Down 4.1 %

GLOB traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,582. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.06. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

