Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Goldcliff Resource Trading Down 25.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.16.

About Goldcliff Resource

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of assets in Canada and the United States. It holds interest in Ainsworth, Panorama Ridge, Rand, Kettle Valley, and Aurora West Properties. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

