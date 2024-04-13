Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $545.86

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.86 ($6.91) and traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.09). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 542 ($6.86), with a volume of 15,835 shares trading hands.

Gooch & Housego Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 538.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 546.10. The company has a market capitalization of £139.27 million, a PE ratio of 3,375.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £22,230 ($28,135.68). 21.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

