Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $290.27

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.27 ($3.67) and traded as low as GBX 245 ($3.10). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.16), with a volume of 74,478 shares changing hands.

Good Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 267.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 290.77. The stock has a market cap of £45.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,470.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Will Whitehorn purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £12,350 ($15,630.93). In related news, insider Will Whitehorn bought 5,000 shares of Good Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £12,350 ($15,630.93). Also, insider Nemone Louise Wynn-Evans nee Bridges bought 3,640 shares of Good Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £9,864.40 ($12,485.00). Insiders bought 11,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.