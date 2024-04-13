Grand Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,464 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 8.8% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned 0.49% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $16,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,330. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

