Grand Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $8,078,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,425,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 59,042 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,981,000. Finally, Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 507.5% in the fourth quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:AVSU traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.03. 14,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.08. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.