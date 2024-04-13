Grand Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $438.27. 53,664,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,218,740. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

