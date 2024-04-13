Grand Wealth Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.77. The stock had a trading volume of 421,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

