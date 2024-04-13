Grand Wealth Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Grand Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 589,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 387,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 195,265 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,189,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 339,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 317,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter.

DFSE stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

