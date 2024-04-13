Graypoint LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $671.84.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $19.83 on Friday, hitting $680.78. The stock had a trading volume of 810,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,786. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $680.01 and a 200 day moving average of $585.60. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

