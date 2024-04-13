Graypoint LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.0 %

IBM traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.27. 3,547,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

