Graypoint LLC Purchases 137 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.22.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $768.71. The company had a trading volume of 960,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,665. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.68 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $770.27 and a 200 day moving average of $695.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

