Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,933 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 86.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3,539.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after buying an additional 221,161 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 60.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Autodesk by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,355 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.98. 1,617,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,725. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.73 and a 200-day moving average of $234.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

