Graypoint LLC Sells 242 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $22.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $763.40. 1,453,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $808.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $752.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.13.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

