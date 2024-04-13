Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Down 4.4%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.10. 335,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,157,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GPRE

Green Plains Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 513,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.