Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $32.50

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $31.00. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 115 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.36.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $502.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

About Grupo Simec

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.