GS Chain (LON:GSC) Trading Down 9.7%

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Approximately 818,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 523,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

GS Chain Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.01.

GS Chain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Chain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.