GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.81

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $4.00. GSI Technology shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 557,143 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.68% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.
GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
