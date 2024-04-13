GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.81

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $4.00. GSI Technology shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 557,143 shares.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.68% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

About GSI Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 453,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 93,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 95.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Articles

