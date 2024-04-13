GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading 2.2% Higher

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.01). Approximately 2,895,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,626,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.80.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSTechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSTechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.