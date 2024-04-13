GXChain Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $33.96 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000970 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000584 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

