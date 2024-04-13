Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $85.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,952,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

