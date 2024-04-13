Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Hafnia Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of HAFN stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Hafnia has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.19.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hafnia
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.