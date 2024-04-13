Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Hafnia Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HAFN stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Hafnia has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

