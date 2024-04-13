Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at UBS Group

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLNE. Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hamilton Lane from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.67.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $62.86 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $805,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

