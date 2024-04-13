Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.86

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.86 and last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 163406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAYN shares. Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Haynes International Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $775.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Haynes International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

