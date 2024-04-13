HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
