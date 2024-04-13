HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $359.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $359.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $322.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $335.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,890 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,772,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,815,000 after purchasing an additional 936,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,301,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

