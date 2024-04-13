Head-To-Head Analysis: Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) & SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF)

SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF – Get Free Report) and Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SENSIO Technologies and Stratasys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get SENSIO Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SENSIO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Stratasys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stratasys has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.22%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) N/A Stratasys $627.60 million 1.12 -$123.07 million ($1.79) -5.64

This table compares SENSIO Technologies and Stratasys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SENSIO Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stratasys. Stratasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SENSIO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of SENSIO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Stratasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SENSIO Technologies and Stratasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A Stratasys -19.61% -2.28% -1.73%

Summary

SENSIO Technologies beats Stratasys on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SENSIO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SENSIO Technologies Inc. develops and markets stereoscopic technologies for consumer electronics, digital broadcasting, digital cinema, and semiconductor markets. It offers SENSIO Hi-Fi 3D that renders fidelity to the originally-captured images for 3D content delivered over cable, satellite, or the Internet; SENSIO 3D Encoder family solutions for encoding stereoscopic 3D signals into frame-compatible formats; and SENSIO 3D Decoder family solutions for decoding frame-compatible 3D formats. The company also provides SENSIO Autodetect that provides automatic format detection without the need for end-user intervention; and SENSIO Noise Reducer that is designed to remove video noises, including discrete cosine transfer artifacts and various random noises, as well as offers content solutions comprising 3DGO!, a 3D video-on-demand service. It has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare. The company provides consumable materials, including 3D printing materials comprising FDM, polyjet, and stereolithography materials for manufacturing applications, such as jigs and fixtures, investment casting, and injection mold or composite tooling applications; and other material. In addition, it offers software and services, which includes cloud, desktop and mobile technologies comprising GrabCAD, an additive manufacturing platform to manage production-scale operations; and GrabCAD Print, job programming software enables the unique features of 3D printing technologies, such as creating lightweight, structurally sound infills for FDM, and multi-material and color and material management for polyjet. The company also provides GrabCAD Shop including scheduling, remote monitoring, and analytics; GrabCAD Connect provides two-way SDK integration for third-party software applications; and GrabCAD Community, an online community of professional engineers, designers, manufacturers and students who share their practices through tutorials, discussion forums, design/print challenges, and 3D content. Further, it offers GrabCAD Shop, which simplifies 3D printing shop workflow; GrabCAD Streamline Software Development Kit (SDK) to support enterprise goals such as system connectivity, compliance, and workflow automation; and Grab CAD Software Partner program for independent software vendors. The company sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. Stratasys Ltd. is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for SENSIO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SENSIO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.