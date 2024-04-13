Head to Head Comparison: Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 5.61, suggesting that its stock price is 461% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 27.74% 5.05% 1.68% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Aqua Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million 7.20 $70.92 million $0.57 27.93 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A

Enlight Renewable Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enlight Renewable Energy and Aqua Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.21%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

