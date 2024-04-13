Head to Head Comparison: Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) vs. Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report) and Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivendi and Alliance Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi N/A N/A N/A $2.45 4.27 Alliance Entertainment $1.16 billion 0.10 -$35.40 million ($0.14) -15.50

Vivendi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alliance Entertainment. Alliance Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivendi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Vivendi and Alliance Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alliance Entertainment has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.50%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than Vivendi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of Vivendi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and Alliance Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi N/A N/A N/A Alliance Entertainment -0.61% -8.38% -1.74%

Summary

Vivendi beats Alliance Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivendi

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Lagardère segment engages in the publishing, media, and travel retail activities. The Havas segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Prisma Media segment publishes French magazines and online videos. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for various console-PC-mobile platforms, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The Generosity and Solidarity segment operates CanalOlympia; and Vivendi Foundation, a Create Joy solidarity program, which supports initial and professional training projects. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Alliance Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services. It distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.