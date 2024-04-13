Head-To-Head Contrast: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) versus Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ReWalk Robotics and Envoy Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 292.16%. Envoy Medical has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.81%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Envoy Medical.

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Envoy Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 3.29 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.87 Envoy Medical $320,000.00 309.31 -$29.91 million N/A N/A

ReWalk Robotics has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

Volatility and Risk

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29% Envoy Medical N/A N/A -100.39%

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Envoy Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics



ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Envoy Medical



Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

