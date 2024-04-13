Head to Head Survey: bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) and Its Competitors

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) is one of 73 public companies in the “Diagnostics & Research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare bioAffinity Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for bioAffinity Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A bioAffinity Technologies Competitors 67 246 528 3 2.55

As a group, “Diagnostics & Research” companies have a potential upside of 61.98%. Given bioAffinity Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe bioAffinity Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 3.93, meaning that its stock price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioAffinity Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $2.53 million -$7.94 million -2.62 bioAffinity Technologies Competitors $648.65 million -$35.23 million -78.09

bioAffinity Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than bioAffinity Technologies. bioAffinity Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -313.34% -107.20% -84.10% bioAffinity Technologies Competitors -472.30% -752.61% -25.14%

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.