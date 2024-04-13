Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,389,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 1,709,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.2 days.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,123. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. This is a positive change from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

