Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

DOC opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 232,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

