Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Raised to $21.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.88.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

