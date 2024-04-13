HI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $201,929.24 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. HI has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $201,929.24 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051924 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $226,007.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

