Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBNC

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HBNC opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $509.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.02. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 55,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.