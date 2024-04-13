HSBC’s (HSBA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 810 ($10.25) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.38) to GBX 800 ($10.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.13) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 822.94 ($10.42).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 653.40 ($8.27) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 616.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 618.06. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 559.90 ($7.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 665.60 ($8.42). The company has a market cap of £123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 726.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,333.33%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.47), for a total value of £169,442.10 ($214,456.52). In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.54), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($675,476.72). Also, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.47), for a total value of £169,442.10 ($214,456.52). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

